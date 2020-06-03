Lifestyle

WATCH | Old video of Meghan speaking on racism resurfaces amid US riots

The duchess, now married to Prince Harry, opens up about her experience with racism as a biracial person

03 June 2020 - 12:33 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
An old video featuring a young Duchess of Sussex speaking out on racism has resurfaced.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

An old video of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, speaking out against racism has resurfaced on social media, amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests taking place in the US. 

According to various reports, the video was part of  Erase the Hate's 2012 “I Won't Stand For ... " campaign and saw the former Suits actress open up about her experience with racism. 

In the short clip shared online, the duchess, sporting a white T-shirt branded with the words “I Won't Stand for Racism", reflects on her upbringing as a biracial child. 

“For me it hits a personal note, I'm biracial [so] most people can't tell what I'm mixed with and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall. So some of the slurs I've heard, really offensive jokes, or the names. It's just hit me in a really strong way.

“A couple of years ago, I heard someone call my mom the N-word, so I think for me, beyond being personally affected by racism, just to see the landscape of what our country is like right now, certainly the world, and to want things to be better."

Markle went on to share how her heritage affected the way people perceived her and lamented the lack of change in attitudes and beliefs throughout the years.

She ended the video by expressing hope that things would be different by the time she had children. 

Thousands of American citizens have taken to the streets in protest after the death of George Floyd, who died after a fatal encounter with Minneapolis police which was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

Similar protests flared up in the UK, Germany, Canada and Italy.

