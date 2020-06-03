WATCH | Old video of Meghan speaking on racism resurfaces amid US riots

An old video of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, speaking out against racism has resurfaced on social media, amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests taking place in the US.

According to various reports, the video was part of Erase the Hate's 2012 “I Won't Stand For ... " campaign and saw the former Suits actress open up about her experience with racism.

In the short clip shared online, the duchess, sporting a white T-shirt branded with the words “I Won't Stand for Racism", reflects on her upbringing as a biracial child.

“For me it hits a personal note, I'm biracial [so] most people can't tell what I'm mixed with and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall. So some of the slurs I've heard, really offensive jokes, or the names. It's just hit me in a really strong way.