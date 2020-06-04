Dogs do want to rescue distressed owners, but don't know how: study

"The key here is that without controlling for each dog's understanding of how to open the box, the proportion of dogs who rescued their owners greatly underestimates the proportion of dogs who wanted to rescue their owners," Van Bourg said.

"The fact that two-thirds of the dogs didn't even open the box for food is a pretty strong indication that rescuing requires more than just motivation, there's something else involved, and that's the ability component," Van Bourg said. "If you look at only those 19 dogs that showed us they were able to open the door in the food test, 84 percent of them rescued their owners. So, most dogs want to rescue you, but they need to know how."

In another test, the owners were asked to sit inside the box and calmly read aloud. This time, four fewer dogs, 16 out of 60 in total, opened the box than in the distress test. The dogs also showed less signs of distress than in the situation when they thought their owner was distressed.

"What's fascinating about this study," Wynne said, "is that it shows that dogs really care about their people. Even without training, many dogs will try and rescue people who appear to be in distress — and when they fail, we can still see how upset they are. The results from the control tests indicate that dogs who fail to rescue their people are unable to understand what to do — it's not that they don't care about their people."