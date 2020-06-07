Opinion

Brutal images shouldn't be needed to fuel the fight against racism

The outrage fodder of images of dying or dead people is not illuminating and should not be necessary





Dear people of the internet, I think it's time we had a talk. You see, the US is currently doing what the US does well, and that's killing black people. This is not new. It's been happening since the days when your parents were twinkles in their parents' eyes. All the quotes about how this isn't new, it's just being recorded now, are also not true...