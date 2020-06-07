Lifestyle

Crayola draws inspiration from diversity for new skin-toned crayons

07 June 2020 - 00:14 By Sanet Oberholzer

It's all well and good to colour inside the lines, as long as children can express a true image of how they see themselves when they are doing so.

Coinciding with the UN World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development on May 21, Crayola announced the launch of a new range of crayons — a box of 24 designed to represent more than 40 skin tones from across the world...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee ... Lifestyle
  2. Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online Food
  3. What's going to be snapped up at the bottle stores when the floodgates open Food
  4. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  5. 'We're running against time': Drug firms say Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school