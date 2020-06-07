Crayola draws inspiration from diversity for new skin-toned crayons

It's all well and good to colour inside the lines, as long as children can express a true image of how they see themselves when they are doing so.



Coinciding with the UN World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development on May 21, Crayola announced the launch of a new range of crayons — a box of 24 designed to represent more than 40 skin tones from across the world...