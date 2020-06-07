Parking off at the drive-in again

No-one knows when cinemas will reopen nor how they will deal with safety protocols. In the meantime, movie houses might be overtaken by the resurrection of that old-fashioned form of socially distanced entertainment, the drive-in.



Various initiatives are under way to launch drive-in cinemas in Durban and Cape Town. In Johannesburg, filmmaker Ernest Nkosi is taking the concept a few steps further...