Putting the social back in media, at a safe distance
07 June 2020 - 00:11
Gone are the days of aerial shots of hors d’oeuvres and yacht rides on the French Riviera. Covid-19 has every nonessential influencer homebound and wearing a mask.
So what does the future hold for those whose lives involved getting the perfect picture on luxury trips around the world, shopping sprees and spa treatments?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.