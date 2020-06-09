Angélique Kidjo: Covid-19, BLM protests 'a wake-up call for all of us'

Black people can be killed anytime... it is unbearable to me in the 21st century. (Racism in) America... it's like a worm eating an apple, it's eaten from within. We need to fix it. We can't say we believe in the Declaration of Independence, when the first article said we are born equal in rights.

Unless there is an exception that black people are not human beings. But if we are human beings, our lives should be respected. The law should work for us, the system should work for us. We shouldn't be so discriminated (against) that Covid-19 is taking our lives and then the police are adding aggravation to the pain.

We need to come together as one people in America, the world is watching. We aren't the greatest country in the world if we don't fix it. And we cannot let any leaders tell us that we don't have the right to be in the street. Silence is complacency. It kills.

Are you optimistic for change?

I always have hope, no matter what, because if there's no hope, what's the point of waking up every morning and planning anything? You can be in the street — you have to ask for your rights, not in violence. I understand the anger. I understand everything and more, because I'm discriminated (against) all the time, but I don't react violently.

Because if you react violently, you don't have any conversation, you don't make anything move, because you give more power to the person abusing you. Until the next election, be in the street every day... by numbers, just come together and sit there and say, we want justice. We want our police department to be held accountable.