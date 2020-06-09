Dealing with depression after a stroke? Tai chi may help lift your spirits

New US research has found that heart disease patients might be able to relieve symptoms of depression with sessions of tai chi.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Arizona, the new study analysed the findings of 15 clinical trials that included a total of 1,853 patients to investigate the effect of tai chi on psychological well-being in adults with coronary heart disease, heart failure, hypertension and stroke.

The findings, published Tuesday in the European Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), showed that practicing tai chi was linked with lower levels of psychological distress and depression and a boost in both mood and quality of life, including mental health quality of life (for example, how patients feel, their ability to go out and socialise) and physical health quality of life (walking, ability to do daily activities and so on).

Although there was no statistically significant link with anxiety, the researchers explain that this could be due to a smaller number of patients with anxiety being included than those with depression.