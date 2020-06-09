Lifestyle

‘How She Does It’ with Thandi Davids on becoming a media power-player

Register for the conversation taking place on June 10 at 2pm

09 June 2020 - 09:24
Thandi Davids.
Image: Supplied

Thandi Davids is a force to be reckoned with – she’s a broadcasting professional and award-winning marketer. With more than 20 years’ experience across various sectors of the media industry, she tackles just about every role in the business and risen to high profile positions that  include running commissioning and TV channels at Fox International and National Geographic Africa … while also working closely with the UN on major events across Africa.

Now, she’s a founding partner in a production house that creates original African content for a global audience.

This week, Aspasia Karras, publisher of Sunday Times Lifestyle, speaks with Thandi Davids to learn more about her journey, the experiences that shaped her, and the advice she’d give her younger self.

Sunday Times Lifestyle How She Does It series takes us up-close-and-personal, and into the lives of South African women who are achieving great things. How She Does It celebrates formidable, accomplished women who are confident in their vulnerability, and open to sharing the daily trials and tribulations they face. It’s uplifting and motivating at a time when we all need something to smile about, and find inspiration in.

Date: Wednesday, June 10 2020
Time: 2pm
Cost: free

Click here to register >>> 

