Walkers, runners invited to join first virtual 67km for Mandela Day race

With little more than a month to go before the world commemorates Mandela Day in lockdown, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF) has found a novel way to raise funds for the day with its first virtual 67 Kilometres for Mandela Day race.

The challenge kicks off today and will see participants take part in a 67km online run from the Apartheid Museum to the late Nelson Mandela’s home in Vilakazi Street, Soweto, for charity.

Anyone can take part in the race, either individually or in teams, and participants have until Mandela Day on July 18 to complete the 67km.

Andrew Ross, MD of events and experiential agency Chaos Theory, said: “With families, individuals and athletes largely confined to their homes during lockdown, this initiative will secure much-needed funds while providing an entertaining goal-driven purpose for exercise enthusiasts around the country and the globe.