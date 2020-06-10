Coconut Kelz details her experience at St Anne's: 'I got a reputation as the angry black girl'

Well-known satirist `Coconut Kelz, real name Lesego Tlhabi, has spoken about the racism she says she encountered while she was a pupil at St Anne's Diocesan College.

The elite private school in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands is one of several schools called out for perceived institutionalised prejudice.

More than 40 current and former pupils detailed their experiences at the school, with some incidents dating back to 2014.

Principal Dave Arguile said a response was being formulated after receiving the letter with the accounts from the students.

TimesLIVE reported consultations between the school and pupil representatives has begun.

Tlhabi described her time at the school as “hell”.

“St Anne’s was truly a personal hell for me — I felt like I was fighting racism every day — I got a reputation as the 'angry black girl' because I wouldn’t let things go silently — and it was a personal hell for many others and we couldn’t wait to leave.”

She said it was important for white girls and women to make this an opportunity to reflect and listen.

“I can’t imagine how many girls feel like I did who are still there. It’s so important that this shift is happening and that white girls and women don’t take this as a chance to defend but instead listen & reflect on just how different our experiences were.”

Her detailed thread where she outlines her experiences can be found here.