Royals share sweet images of Prince Philip on his 99th birthday

The duke will spend the special day with his wife, the queen

10 June 2020 - 12:17 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Image: Supplied

Members of the British royal family have taken to various social media sites to pay tribute to Prince Philip as he celebrates his 99th birthday today. 

Prince Charles, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, shared images and sweet messages for the Duke of Edinburgh on Twitter and Instagram marking the occasion, while the royal family shared a rare image of the queen and prince at Windsor Castle to mark the occasion. 

The duo have been there together since before lockdown for Philip's “safety”, according to Daily Mail.

Leading the birthday wishes was Queen Elizabeth, via the family's social media accounts, who wished the duke a happy birthday with a series of sweet images of the couple over the years.

Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, also posted various images with the duke alongside a short birthday message. 

Prince Charles also entered the fray, wishing his father a happy birthday via Clarence House's social media pages, with two pictures of the father and son duo over the years.

While there appears to be no birthday message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who temporarily shut down their Instagram account after their exit as working royals, the duo and their son Archie are reportedly set to mark the occasion with a Zoom phone call to the duke and queen. 

