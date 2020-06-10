'Transgender women are women': Daniel Radcliffe responds to JK Rowling's tweet

"Transgender women are women," Radcliffe wrote.

"Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," he added, referring to Rowling's first name Joanne.

The 30-year-old actor then went on to apologise to any Harry Potter fans offended by Rowling's comments.

"To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you."

He stressed his intervention was not about "in-fighting between JK Rowling and myself", noting the writer was "unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken".

But Radcliffe added that "as someone who has been honoured to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment".

Rowling has vigorously defended herself amid the furore over her post.