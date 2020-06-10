Walking or cycling daily may reduce the risk of 'age-related cataracts'

A new large-scale study has found evidence that regular exercise could reduce the risk of age-related cataracts.

Carried out by researchers from Xi'an Jiaotong University, China and the University of South Australia (UniSA), Australia, the new study included data from six previous studies which had investigated how exercise reduces oxidative damage in the eye.

The studies included a total of 171,620 participants, who were followed for between six and 12 years, and 19,173 cases of age-related cataracts.

The findings, published in the International Journal of Ophthalmology, showed that taking part in regular physical exercise, such as walking or cycling, significantly reduced the risk of age-related cataracts by 10 percent.