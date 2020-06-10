Want to land a date? 'Playing hard to get' may help

New US research has found that playing hard to get might be one of the riskier tactics used in dating, but it could actually help you snag a partner.

Carried out by a team from the University of Rochester along with the Israeli-based Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, the new study recruited 192 women and 182 men and split them into three different studies which looked at their interactions with the opposite sex.

In one of the three situations, the participants were asked to interact with online profiles which made a potential date look either hard to get or easy to attract; in the second they had to answer a list of questions which suggested how much effort they would make to pursue a potential partner; in the third, the participants were asked to interact with potential partners via Instant Messenger in a chat, so the researchers could see how much effort they made to pursue potential dates, and whether playing hard to get would have an effect on this effort.

Participants were also asked to rate the extent to which they felt the other person — who was actually a study insider — was hard to get, their perceptions of the person's "mate value," and their desire to engage in sexual relations with this person.