It's raining magazine cover stars! Here are 10 of our fave looks from the #VogueChallenge

Countless celebrities have graced the cover of Vogue magazine, but the ongoing Vogue Challenge has proved that anyone can be a magazine cover star, regardless of their social status.

The challenge has been going on for weeks, but is only now gaining momentum as more Twitter users jump on it. It all started in June, when Vogue Italia featured drawings of children from different countries in its 'Our New World' edition.

The magazine's June/July issue celebrates front line workers in the UK who are risking their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic, proving that cover stardom isn't reserved only for celebrities who have millions of followers on social media.

Featured are train driver Narguis Horsford, NHS midwife Rachel Millar and supermarket assistant Anisa Omar.

But what if you are not a celebrity, child or front line worker? Well, with the #VogueChallenge trending on Twitter, anyone can be a cover star.

Here are some of the best looks: