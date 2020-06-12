Twitter will now ask users to read articles before sharing them

Twitter said Wednesday it was testing a new feature that seeks to limit the sharing of articles by users who haven't read them.

The feature — which asks users whether they have read an article before they retweet it -- appears to be aimed at slowing the spread of unverified information.

"Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you tweet it," Twitter's support team said.

Twitter said it would be testing the feature on its Android application "to help promote informed discussion."

"When you retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first," the company said.