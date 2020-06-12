WATCH | Meet the 35 finalists vying for Miss SA 2020 title

Following a rocky start that saw a hopeful withdraw her entry over offensive tweets, the 35 finalists vying for the coveted Miss SA 2020 crown have finally been revealed.

The finalists, unveiled earlier this week, are an impressive and diverse group which includes two medical doctors, a lawyer, a teacher, a film maker, a singer and a fashion designer.

Three of the finalists have entered the pageant before — Karishma Ramdev, Anarzade Omar and Nkosazana Sibobosi — and all placed in the top 35 last year.

Leading the pack is Gauteng with 12 contenders, followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal with six women, the Western Cape with five, the Eastern Cape and Free State with four each, North West with two and Limpopo and the Northern Cape with one entrant each.

Over the next few weeks the 35 beauties will set out to impress this year's judges, Anele Mdoda and three former Miss SA winners, Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (2010), Liesl Laurie (2015) and Adè van Heerden (2017).