Dakota Johnson on tapping into her musical side for 'The High Note'

Just like the character she plays in her latest film, Dakota Johnson grew up around music. It's a passion she shares with her famous father — and her equally famous boyfriend

What happens when Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of Diana Ross of the Supremes, and Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades), daughter of Academy Award winner, Melanie Griffith (Working Girl) and Don Johnson (Miami Vice), get together for a romantic comedy called The High Note?



"We recognised ourselves in each other," smiles Dakota. "There's a lot to say without saying much when it comes to relating to somebody who also grew up with a famous parent. They understand you." ..