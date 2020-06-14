Dakota Johnson on tapping into her musical side for 'The High Note'
Just like the character she plays in her latest film, Dakota Johnson grew up around music. It's a passion she shares with her famous father — and her equally famous boyfriend
14 June 2020 - 00:00
What happens when Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of Diana Ross of the Supremes, and Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades), daughter of Academy Award winner, Melanie Griffith (Working Girl) and Don Johnson (Miami Vice), get together for a romantic comedy called The High Note?
"We recognised ourselves in each other," smiles Dakota. "There's a lot to say without saying much when it comes to relating to somebody who also grew up with a famous parent. They understand you." ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.