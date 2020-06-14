No level 3 for the elderly: SA's old-age homes are ghost towns, stuck in hard lockdown

Havens of care for the elderly are having to work to fill residents’ days as theyisolate to cope with the pandemic, writes Paula Andropoulos

Surreal, surreal, our favourite new refrain: a tattoo in my mind as my mother and I held hands, I sniffled, and we followed an immaculately clad matron around the empty halls of the senior living facility we were exploring that day, behind our masks.



A huge, sparse, modern environ, its uplifting architecture could not detract from the fact that the place was bereft of the community that ordinarily enlivens it. Unable to congregate en masse in common areas, cut off from visitors and external personnel, the residents of this pretty, polished domicile are adrift in a weird Covid limbo all of their own...