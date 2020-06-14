Series Review

Reality dating show 'Love is Blind' may be trashy, but it sure is fun

There are also real lessons about relationships to be learnt from watching this guilty pleasure

Every now and then the gods of reality TV, having left the production line of trashy shows on autopilot for too long, have an orgy on the Mount Olympus of unscripted shows and birth something so gaudily brilliant that you can't help but marvel.



The latest spawn from that sweaty cauldron of emotional manipulation is Netflix's Love Is Blind. It tweaks our voyeuristic nipples so deliciously that to deny appeal would be an exercise in chopping off our noses to spite our smug faces...