Humour

The old (age) runaround at the doctor's office

Why try the easy route first when there are probes and appointments and tests and more tests to be done? asks Cedric de Beer

One of the consolations of “getting on” is that one gets to spend more time talking to doctors — or, rather, having doctors talk to one with that casual condescension that probably takes a full year of training to acquire.



About 15 years ago, concerned about the number of black and growing spots on various parts of my body, I ventured to the consulting room of a friendly dermatologist. He ran his clever machine over my body, projected all kinds of enlarged and ugly images on a screen and declared me entirely free of any concerning blemishes. Those black spots? “Senile warts, nothing to worry about.”..