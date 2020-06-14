'There was a lot of fearlessness': Zozi Tunzi sees Soweto of ’76 in BLM protests

The beauty queen says it’s been an emotionally and mentally overwhelming time for her

Joining the Black Lives Matter protests in New York was a stark reminder that black people everywhere still have to fight for acknowledgement, says Zozibini Tunzi.



Becoming Miss Universe has not exempted Tunzi from racism. Tunzi, 26, says she receives weekly comments and messages on social media saying she’s not worthy of the crown...