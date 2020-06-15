'I don't know if my reign will be extended', says Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi doesn't know if her reign will be extended, nor when the Miss Universe beauty pageant is set to take place, as many of her followers have asked in the past few weeks.

She was speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Sunday about how the Covid-19 pandemic has shifted the course of her journey in New York, US.

Zozibini won the coveted title on December 9 last year.

“Those are the answers I don't have right now because I think what is at the top of their [organisers] minds is my safety and that of the contestants and staff. Should my reign be extended, I don't know how long it would be for.”

Her duties involve supporting charities and travelling around the globe, which she is unable to do due to the pandemic.

However, she has been able to reach out to people virtually by using the Miss Universe platform "Universe United". This was created to unite as many people as possible during the worldwide lockdowns.

“I'm still able to reach the people I want to reach through my social media platforms. We started the #UniverseUnited campaign because we thought if you will be stuck in an apartment, then let us do something to reach out to people while we're all sitting at home.”