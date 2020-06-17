‘You made life suck, and then you died’ – a eulogy for Thembeka Shezi

Dearest Thembeka,

I’m troubled. How do I honour the departed when it’s someone I hate? But for some reason, I felt the need to say something. So, I researched “how to write a eulogy in four easy steps”.

You didn’t want a fuss of a funeral, which doesn’t surprise me since you’ve always wanted to have the last word. As I can’t say my speech at your memorial congregation, I’ll say it to you now, Dear Ms Shezi, in a letter you’ll never get to read.

Here we go ...

Step 1: start the eulogy by saying how you knew the deceased; be friendly and succinct

Hi! I’m the mother of the man you almost destroyed.

Step 2: make a list of special moments highlighting the deceased’s favourable qualities

Thembeka Shezi, you were a woman of extreme loyalty. When you fell in love with my son, you fell hook line and sinker. Or … is that crook, lying and stinker?

Perhaps, love is too soft a word. Did you fall in toxic deception? Did you fall into an unrelenting obsession? Pity, you didn’t see the mother behind the son, watching you watching him.

You were a woman whose intelligence was beyond compare. This could be seen in your attention to detail when elaborating a plot to tamper paternity evidence. You almost denied me the privilege of my grandson. Pity, you didn’t realise that blood is thicker than water.