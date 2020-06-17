People under 20 half as likely to catch Covid-19, says new study

The team estimated that under-20s are at half the risk of Covid-19 infection than over-20s.

They also found a wide variation in symptomatic cases linked to age: only 21 percent of those aged 10 to 19 were likely to show symptoms compared with 69 percent of over-70s.

The researchers then simulated Covid-19 outbreaks in 146 capital cities around the world to see what effect school closures had on the spread of the disease.

Unlike with influenza outbreaks, where transmission was modelled to be sharply curtailed if schools were closed, the authors found the measure had little effect on stopping the novel coronavirus spreading.

"Whether to reopen schools or not is a complicated question," said study co-author Rosalind Eggo.

"We've provided some evidence showing an indication of decreased (Covid-19) susceptibility in children."

Numerous studies have shown that Covid-19 symptoms are likely to be more severe the older the patient is.

There have been relatively few confirmed cases in children, though whether or not this is down to fewer young people catching the virus or proportionally fewer showing symptoms when they do is not clear.

A variety of explanations has been offered, including that children are more frequently exposed to coronaviruses and therefore better equipped to fight off Covid-19 infection.