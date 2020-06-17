Stockpiled toilet paper during lockdown? Your personality may be to blame

New European research has revealed that people who rate highly for certain personality traits, and who felt more anxious about Covid-19, were more likely to stockpile toilet paper during the pandemic.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Saint Gallen, Switzerland and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and Westfalische Wilhelms-Universitat Munster in Germany, the new study surveyed 1,029 adults in 35 countries between March 23 and March 29 to measure six broad areas of personality.

The participants were also asked to report on their perceived threat level of Covid-19, their quarantine behaviours and how much toilet paper they had bought in recent weeks.

The findings, published in the journal PLOS ONE, showed that feeling more threatened by the pandemic was linked with shopping for toilet paper more often, buying more toilet paper and stockpiling more toilet paper.

The team also found that women, older people and Americans were more likely to feel threatened by Covid-19 than men, younger people and Europeans, respectively. The perceived threat of the virus also increased with the numbers of days spent in quarantine.