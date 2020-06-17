Wearing a face mask 'greatly reduces the chance' of contracting Covid-19: study

New US research has found that wearing a face mask can significantly decrease a person's chance of becoming infected with the Covid-19 virus, and even when used alone is more effective at preventing the spread of the virus than other protective methods.

Led by the Texas A&M University, the new study analysed mitigation measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing that have been implemented in three epicentres of the Covid-19 virus — Wuhan, Italy and New York City — between January 23 to May 9, 2020.

The researchers found that even when used alone, wearing a mask significantly decreased the number of infections, reducing the number in Italy by over 78,000 from April 6 to May 9, and by over 66,000 in New York City from April 17 to May 9.

However, the findings, which are published online in the journal PNAS (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences), showed that other mitigation measures, such as social distancing, were insufficient at protecting the public when used alone.