Having depression may increase your risk of heart disease - study

New research has found that suffering from depression could be linked with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease — and even death.

Carried out by an international team of researchers, the new study looked at 145,862 participants with an average age of 50 from 21 countries on five different continents.

After following the participants for a number of years, the researchers found that having four or more symptoms of depression was linked with a 20 percent increase in the risk of experiencing a cardiovascular event, as well as an increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease and death from all causes.