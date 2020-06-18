Twitter now lets you tweet with 'your very own voice'

Twitter on Wednesday said it is adding an option to speak tweets of up to 140 seconds in length instead of just writing posts.

Voice tweets will be rolled out for the Twitter application tailored for Apple mobile devices in the coming weeks, according to a post by product designer Maya Patterson and senior software engineer Remy Bourgoin.

"Sometimes 280 characters aren't enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation," Patterson and Bourgoin said.

"So starting today, we're testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter — your very own voice."