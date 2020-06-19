Dexamethasone, malaria drug: the hunt for Covid-19 treatment, vaccines

It is not, however, a silver bullet: while researchers believe dexamethasone could save the lives of one-in-eight patients on ventilators, it was shown to have little clinical benefit among less serious cases.

Remdesivir: marginal gains

At least two major US studies have shown the antiviral drug remdesivir can reduce the duration of hospital stays for Covid-19 patients.

Research published in the leading journal the New England Journal of Medicine in May showed that injections of remdesivir — which was originally intended as treatment against Ebola — accelerated patient recovery compared with a placebo.

Washington authorised the emergency use of the medicine on May 1, followed by several Asian nations including Japan and South Korea.

While notable, the drug's effects do not appear to be miraculous: on average it reduced patients' hospital stays from 15 days to 11.

One study published in The Lancet, however, found no "significant clinical benefit" from treating coronavirus patients with remdesivir.

Hydroxychloroquine: mixed results

Vaunted by US President Donald Trump as a miracle guard against Covid-19, there is little scientific evidence that the decades-old malaria drug actually works as a treatment.

This month the British research group RECOVERY concluded that the medicine did not help Covid-19 patients at all.

A study in The Lancet — retracted due to problems with the data — claimed that hydroxychloroquine also showed no benefit and even increased the risk of death, prompting several trials to be paused.