Great news for SA’s lockdown heroes as benefactor adds cash prizes

Last Sunday, we introduced you to some of SA’s lockdown heroes, who were among hundreds of inspiring people nominated by our readers.

It was tough for our judges to award the prize, a R15,000 local holiday package each for our lockdown hero and for the nominator. But the stories that stood out were those of ordinary citizens who did what they could, often without any money or other resources.

Our winner was Sandra Tshisa of Khayelitsha in the Western Cape, who started feeding hungry children in her neighbourhood by cooking soup and porridge on a two-plate stove in her small home, at first in a pot not even big enough to serve them all. We also highlighted 10 other people who had made a real effort to help their communities.