IN PICS | 'Ex-Offenders at the Scene of Crime': David Goldblatt's haunting last work

There are no easy conclusions to be drawn from this posthumously published photographic book by the late master-documentarian

In the introduction to the new posthumously published book of his long-running series of Ex-Offenders at the Scene of Crime, photographer David Goldblatt writes of how, "in fear, humiliation, helplessness and anger at holdups of my wife and myself by men threatening force with guns and violence, I have asked, Who is doing this to us? Who are you? Are you monsters? Are you ordinary people - if there are such? How did you come to this? What is your life? Could you be my children? Could I be you?"



As one of the foremost practitioners of documentary photography over a six-decade career, during which he received most of the world's pre-eminent awards and international acclaim for his work, and as a man with an insatiable curiosity to examine the perplexities of the South African - and the human - condition, Goldblatt's natural instinct when faced with these questions was to pick up his camera, get in his car and go and try to find answers, however contradictory or unsatisfactory the results...