It took me so long to be this happy: Shauwn Mkhize

She flaunts her wealth on her TV show —and seems to break lockdown rules

A quick glance at KwaMamMkhize's Instagram account, where she appears dripping in Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Fendi, can just as easily prompt an eye-roll as a rush of envy.



But Durban businesswoman and actor Shauwn Mkhize is unrepentant. "I have prayed for years for peace, it took me so long to be this happy," she said...