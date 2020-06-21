Racist practice of phrenology rears its lumpy head in facial recognition tech

Phrenology has an old-fashioned ring to it — like it should be filed somewhere between bloodletting and velocipedes. But, though we'd like to think judging people's worth based on the shape of their skull is a practice that's well behind us, it is once again rearing its lumpy head.



In recent years, machine-learning algorithms have promised governments and private companies the power to glean all sorts of information from people's appearance. Several startups now claim to be able to use artificial intelligence (AI) to help employers detect the personality traits of job candidates based on their facial expressions...