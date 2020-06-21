Humour

The friends you need when the going gets tough - and those you don't

If, Lord forbid, you should find yourself in the midst of a pub brawl, this is who you want next to you

There's a brilliant scene in one of my favourite movies of the last decade, The Town, starring Ben Affleck. He enters the room in which his best friend Jim, brilliantly portrayed by Jeremy Renner, is sitting alone, bored out of his mind.



"I need your help. I can't tell you what it is. And you can never ask me about it later. We're going to hurt some people," he says. Jim looks up at him, deadpan, and responds, "Whose car we gone take?"..