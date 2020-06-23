Babies diagnosed with Covid-19 'may not be at higher risk of severe disease': study

A new report published in The Journal of Pediatrics suggests that babies who test positive for Covid-19 often only have a mild case of the virus with little or no respiratory problems.

After emerging data suggested that children infected with Covid-19 typically have no symptoms or a mild case of the virus, doctors at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, USA, looked at 18 infants all under 90 days old who had tested positive for Covid-19.

They found that many of the infants were well, with little or no respiratory problems. Most of the infants (14 out of 18) had a fever, while two had a cough as the only symptom. One had choking associated with feeding and one child was asymptomatic and was screened because the parents had confirmed Covid-19.