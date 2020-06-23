FREE WEBINAR | Buying and creating local brands for SA’s youth

There’s something about international brands that seem to have a stronger appeal.

As South Africans, we often find ourselves choosing more expensive imported products over our own locally produced products that are often of far higher quality.

It could be that the perception that international production and technology is superior to our own. It might be that their marketing campaign budgets allow them to partner with celebrities or events that give them added status.

Whatever the reasons, youth perceptions of brands are shaped what they’re exposed to on a daily basis – whether it’s through music, television, online, or on social media through influencers. And when one speaks to the youths of today, the brands they aspire to own are, for the most part, imported and expensive.

In the current economy, something’s gotta give.

During lockdown post-Covid, fewer families will be able to splurge on branded items as they may have in the past. Thousands of businesses in SA will be need every bit of support they can get.

We need to change our mindsets – we need to embrace "local is lekker"; we need to support, nurture and buy proudly South African goods.

By failing to appreciate the value of our own creators, innovators, designers, suppliers, producers, farmers, machinists, and entrepreneurs, we are dealing our local economy another crippling body blow. And we’re doing a disservice to our children who will have nowhere to turn if we don’t create a thriving, sustainable economy to support the talents of our own people.

Join the Sunday Times Gen Next digital series in partnership with Proudly South Africa for a conversation with Refilwe Maluleke (YellowWood MD), Siyabonga Zungu (Proudly SA brand manager, and young entrepreneur) and Portia Mngomezulu, Portia M Skin Solutions MD) on the socioeconomic value of supporting homegrown products and brands in SA.

Date: June 30 2020

Time: 10am