Justin Bieber sexual assault allegations: what you need to know

She alleged that her two friends went to a separate room with Bieber’s friend while she and the singer went to a different room together. She claimed that she asked about Selena Gomez, Bieber's ex-girlfriend, to pass the time, and in response the singer said she would join them later. He then kissed her and began to “unbutton” her pants and “started tracing my underwear with his fingers”.

Danielle, who didn't provide more details, said she was left “shocked.”

Management responds

The Guardian reported on Monday that Alison Kaye, who works for Bieber's manager Scooter Braun, said the allegations are "factually impossible" as Bieber did not sleep at the hotel in question.

Justin speaks out and has 'receipts'

The musician denied the allegations and said he will work with Twitter and authorities to take legal action.

He said he did not sleep at the Four Seasons hotel on March 9 and 10. On the night of the alleged assault, he, Gomez and friends were booked at an Airbnb and on March 10, he slept at a Westin hotel. This can be seen in the e-mail screenshots he shared as “confirmation” of his reservations.

He used the name Mike Lowery in his reservations, which he said he will no longer use in future.

The singer also called the Four Seasons hotel and the manager confirmed that he was not a guest on the night in question. He also shared a link to an article by US Weekly, which stated that he was with Selena and had spent time with her long after the crowd had left.

Bieber said he did not immediately respond to the allegations as he wanted to gather facts before issuing a public response via a series of tweets.

Read the thread below: