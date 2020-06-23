Lifestyle

Justin Bieber sexual assault allegations: what you need to know

23 June 2020 - 06:35 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Justin Bieber has denied sexual assault allegations levelled against him by a woman who only identified herself as Danielle on Twitter.
Justin Bieber has denied sexual assault allegations levelled against him by a woman who only identified herself as Danielle on Twitter.
Image: Alon Skuy

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is trending on social media following allegations of sexual assault via a Twitter account which has now been deleted. 

This is what you need to know:

The woman behind the allegations and her claims

E! News reports that a woman named Danielle alleged on Saturday that she was sexually assaulted by Bieber on March 9 2014 after his performance in Austin, Texas.

“I’m posting this anonymously because I am not ready to come forward and reveal myself. If he comes across this, you know who I am, I hope you remember me and that your life is hell after this and that you drown in guilt,” she wrote.

AKA shades celebs for not being consistent in their outrage

"If only celebrities were this vocal about our country when people said we were murdering foreigners"
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

She alleged that her two friends went to a separate room with Bieber’s friend while she and the singer went to a different room together. She claimed that she asked about Selena Gomez, Bieber's ex-girlfriend, to pass the time, and in response the singer said she would join them later. He then kissed her and began to “unbutton” her pants and “started tracing my underwear with his fingers”.

Danielle, who didn't provide more details, said she was left “shocked.” 

Management responds 

The Guardian reported on Monday that Alison Kaye, who works for Bieber's manager Scooter Braun, said the allegations are "factually impossible" as Bieber did not sleep at the hotel in question. 

Justin speaks out and has 'receipts'

The musician denied the allegations and said he will work with Twitter and authorities to take legal action. 

He said he did not sleep at the Four Seasons hotel on March 9 and 10. On the night of the alleged assault, he, Gomez and friends were booked at an Airbnb and on March 10, he slept at a Westin hotel. This can be seen in the e-mail screenshots he shared as “confirmation” of his reservations.

He used the name Mike Lowery in his reservations, which he said he will no longer use in future.

The singer also called the Four Seasons hotel and the manager confirmed that he was not a guest on the night in question. He also shared a link to an article by US Weekly, which stated that he was with Selena and had spent time with her long after the crowd had left.

Bieber said he did not immediately respond to the allegations as he wanted to gather facts before issuing a public response via a series of tweets.

Read the thread below:

Some tweeps shared a screenshot of a tweet from 2014, of someone who said they saw Bieber at the Four Seasons. The tweet was from March 10 and not of the night of the alleged incident.

The user, who is still active on Twitter, later clarified that she saw the singer at the hotel's restaurant and not in the hotel.

READ MORE:

It's been rough, says Justin Bieber after revealing he has an incurable disease

The 'Sorry' hitmaker said he'll address his struggle with his illness in a YouTube documentary
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Rami Chuene to the president: 'We can’t hide men’s behaviour behind alcohol abuse'

"The women of our country don’t feel safe in their homes, they don’t feel safe in their workplaces, places of worship and even just walking in the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Unathi Nkayi recounts ‘rapey’ experience as country battles GBV

#ThatsRAPEY
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Amanda Black: I shouldn’t have to feel lucky to have never been raped

"We can’t be so desensitized to the brutal killings of all these women. This is not normal. It can’t be norm."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. It took me so long to be this happy: Shauwn Mkhize Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | June 21 to 27 2020 Lifestyle
  3. Want to know where you can and can't travel? Use this new interactive map Travel
  4. WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | 'View from My Window' Facebook page becomes a global phenomenon Travel

Latest Videos

Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
'We are fighting two pandemics': Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...