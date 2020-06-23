Justin Bieber sexual assault allegations: what you need to know
Canadian singer Justin Bieber is trending on social media following allegations of sexual assault via a Twitter account which has now been deleted.
This is what you need to know:
The woman behind the allegations and her claims
E! News reports that a woman named Danielle alleged on Saturday that she was sexually assaulted by Bieber on March 9 2014 after his performance in Austin, Texas.
“I’m posting this anonymously because I am not ready to come forward and reveal myself. If he comes across this, you know who I am, I hope you remember me and that your life is hell after this and that you drown in guilt,” she wrote.
She alleged that her two friends went to a separate room with Bieber’s friend while she and the singer went to a different room together. She claimed that she asked about Selena Gomez, Bieber's ex-girlfriend, to pass the time, and in response the singer said she would join them later. He then kissed her and began to “unbutton” her pants and “started tracing my underwear with his fingers”.
Danielle, who didn't provide more details, said she was left “shocked.”
Management responds
The Guardian reported on Monday that Alison Kaye, who works for Bieber's manager Scooter Braun, said the allegations are "factually impossible" as Bieber did not sleep at the hotel in question.
Justin speaks out and has 'receipts'
The musician denied the allegations and said he will work with Twitter and authorities to take legal action.
He said he did not sleep at the Four Seasons hotel on March 9 and 10. On the night of the alleged assault, he, Gomez and friends were booked at an Airbnb and on March 10, he slept at a Westin hotel. This can be seen in the e-mail screenshots he shared as “confirmation” of his reservations.
He used the name Mike Lowery in his reservations, which he said he will no longer use in future.
The singer also called the Four Seasons hotel and the manager confirmed that he was not a guest on the night in question. He also shared a link to an article by US Weekly, which stated that he was with Selena and had spent time with her long after the crowd had left.
Bieber said he did not immediately respond to the allegations as he wanted to gather facts before issuing a public response via a series of tweets.
Read the thread below:
I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
Some tweeps shared a screenshot of a tweet from 2014, of someone who said they saw Bieber at the Four Seasons. The tweet was from March 10 and not of the night of the alleged incident.
The user, who is still active on Twitter, later clarified that she saw the singer at the hotel's restaurant and not in the hotel.
The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020
However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020