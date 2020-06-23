Next year's Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards delayed by Covid-19
The Oscars and Baftas have also been moved to new dates
New dates have been announced for next year's Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards after their postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This comes hot on the heels of the announcement that next year's Oscars and Bafta Awards will be delayed, also as a result of the pandemic.
On Monday, organisers of the the Golden Globes confirmed a new date for the glitzy film and television award show, which typically takes place in January. The ceremony is now set take place on February 28 — the weekend previously reserved for the Oscars — and will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
The Oscars will now take place on April 25 while the Baftas will take place two weeks earlier on April 11 2021.
“The HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period, and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks,” Golden Globe organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said.
A few days prior, the Critics Choice Association announced a new date for the Critics Choice ceremony — March 7 2021.
While the organisers preferred to postpone the date of the 26th Critics Choice Movie Awards, the show will still take place in the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport, a venue that also served for this year's ceremony.
American actor Taye Diggs will return as presenter for the third consecutive year, and the show will be broadcast on American TV channel The CW.
“Now more than ever, people are turning to film and television as a source of comfort, as a means of education, and as a way to connect,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. "With the revised timeline, we are looking forward to celebrating all of the brilliant new work created during this extended season.”
Exceptionally, because the pandemic is disrupting the shooting and release of many feature films, the 2021 awards will accept in competition films released between January 2020 and February 2021.
However, there will be no changes with regard to television. Only shows that were broadcast during 2020 will be eligible.