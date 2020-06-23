Next year's Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards delayed by Covid-19

New dates have been announced for next year's Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards after their postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes hot on the heels of the announcement that next year's Oscars and Bafta Awards will be delayed, also as a result of the pandemic.

On Monday, organisers of the the Golden Globes confirmed a new date for the glitzy film and television award show, which typically takes place in January. The ceremony is now set take place on February 28 — the weekend previously reserved for the Oscars — and will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The Oscars will now take place on April 25 while the Baftas will take place two weeks earlier on April 11 2021.