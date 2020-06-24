Will Smith opens up about parenting: 'You can't father from a distance'

American actor Will Smith has opened up about his relationship with his late father and shared his personal experiences of fatherhood and raising three children. He was in conversation with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, on Red Table Talk’s Father’s Day special.

Reflecting on the lessons taught by his father, Smith described him as “the smartest” person he knew, who taught him discipline and the importance of building and providing for his family.

At the age of 24, Smith became a father to his first-born son, Trey, with his former wife Sheree Zampino. He said this experience not only cemented the sense of responsibility, which he was taught by his father, but it also intimidated him.

“That was my first moment of the real weight of parenting. It was like, ‘I’m totally responsible for this life.’ I couldn’t stop going and checking - I had to make sure he’s breathing. I cried thinking, ‘I can’t do it - I’m not the guy.’ I just knew I didn’t know anything.”

His father was “old school” - a kind of mentality that he also inherited.