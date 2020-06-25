Lifestyle

IN PICS | Meet the Miss SA 2020 top 15 finalists

The semi-finalists were announced by the reigning Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier, in a virtual public reveal

25 June 2020 - 09:55 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
The Miss SA top 15 finalists.
Image: Willem Botha, Yuveer Karunchund, SJ Van Zyl and Will Brown

South Africans are a step closer to crowning their new Miss South Africa after the announcement of the top 15 finalists vying for the coveted crown.

The 15 beauties were unveiled by reigning Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier in a virtual public reveal on Wednesday night.

The semi-finalists represent seven provinces — Gauteng, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Free State, Limpopo and North West — and are an impressive group of women which include two medical doctors, marketing specialists, international models, a food scientist, an actress and business, economic and law students.

The public will now have the chance to vote to ensure that their favourite contestant progresses to the finale, set to take place towards the end of the year.

Speaking of the finalists was CEO of the Miss South Africa organisation Stephanie Weil, who said, “We were delighted with the calibre of entries and the judges — broadcaster Anele Mdoda and former Miss South Africa title holders Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, Liesl Laurie and Adè van Heerden — had an incredibly tough job.

“This top 15 is an impressive group and I think South Africa is going to fall in love with them.”

THE TOP 15 ARE (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER):

Anazarde Omar

Voting number: 1

 Aphelele Mbiyo

Voting number: 2

Busisiwe Mmotla

Voting number: 3

Chantelle Pretorius

Voting number: 4 

Jordan van der Vyver

Voting number: 5

Karishma Ramdev

Voting number: 6

Lebogang Mahlangu

Voting number: 7

Matsepo Sithole

Voting number: 8

Melissa Nayimuli

Voting number: 9

Natasha Joubert

Voting number: 10

 Olin-Shae De La Cruz

Voting number: 11

Palesa Keswa

Voting number: 12

Savannah Schutzler

Voting number: 13

Shudufhadzo Musida

Voting number: 14

Thato Mosehle

Voting number: 15

• For more information, visit Miss SA

