Lifestyle

SA's MaXhosa trends after NBA star Dwyane Wade rocks jersey during anti-racism event

25 June 2020 - 14:50 By Unathi Nkanjeni
NBA star Dwyane Wade rocking a R4k MaXhosa jersey.
NBA star Dwyane Wade rocking a R4k MaXhosa jersey.
Image: MaXhosa/Twitter

Messages of praise have been pouring in for local luxury brand MaXhosa by Laduma Ngxokolo after basketball star Dwyane Wade was seen in a jersey made by the designer.

During a talk about anti-racism, inclusion and diversity in the National Basketball Association (NBA), Wade was seen rocking the R4,700 jersey from the Melo Made range.

The range is a collaboration between MaXhosa and former NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

Wade is the latest international figure to be seen sporting the brand. Other stars include the likes of Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and Beyoncé, who showed the brand some love on her website.

Some of the local stars to rock the brand include Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, musician Unathi Nkayi and radio personality Azania, to name a few.

In May, Ngxokolo, along with artist Nelson Makamo, raised R670,000 for Covid-19 relief.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions from social media users.

MORE

Laduma Ngxokolo and Nelson Makamo's collab for Covid-19 raises R670k

It took them two months to make and was woven by weavers in Lesotho
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Rich Mnisi unveils 2K mask

Local fashion designer Rich Mnisi has sent out shockwaves by blueprinting SA's most expensive face mask.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Designer Laduma jamming to Maphorisa's 'Phoyisa' next to a New York police van is a vibe

The song is Mzansi's new favorite and features Kabza de Small and Cassper Nyovest.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Rare sighting: warthogs steal and eat cheetah's meal in Kruger Travel
  2. Here's where Boity Thulo can't wait to jet off to as soon as lockdown is over Travel
  3. I had to get three surgeries after filming 'The Old Guard', says Charlize Theron Lifestyle
  4. Local celebs on how to snag the coolest pair of sneakers The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. It took me so long to be this happy: Shauwn Mkhize Lifestyle

Latest Videos

First 8 South Africans receive 'historic' Covid-19 trial vaccine
No towels, no saunas: A glimpse inside what the 'new normal’ for gyms will be