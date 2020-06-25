SA's MaXhosa trends after NBA star Dwyane Wade rocks jersey during anti-racism event
Messages of praise have been pouring in for local luxury brand MaXhosa by Laduma Ngxokolo after basketball star Dwyane Wade was seen in a jersey made by the designer.
During a talk about anti-racism, inclusion and diversity in the National Basketball Association (NBA), Wade was seen rocking the R4,700 jersey from the Melo Made range.
The range is a collaboration between MaXhosa and former NBA star Carmelo Anthony.
The talented NBA All Star @DwyaneWade wearing the #MAXHOSA x #MeloMade during his robust talk on inclusion and diversity with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.— MaXhosa AFRICA™ (@MaXhosaAfrica) June 23, 2020
The crewneck is available in Miami at the: Shop in Pop Up Shop, or online at: https://t.co/K5d7yAF3L5 pic.twitter.com/81IvJDUw96
Wade is the latest international figure to be seen sporting the brand. Other stars include the likes of Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and Beyoncé, who showed the brand some love on her website.
Some of the local stars to rock the brand include Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, musician Unathi Nkayi and radio personality Azania, to name a few.
In May, Ngxokolo, along with artist Nelson Makamo, raised R670,000 for Covid-19 relief.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions from social media users.
Global African luxury Brand! Big up @LadumaNgxokolo @MaXhosaAfrica https://t.co/P8amDEKvwF— Azania (@Azania_) June 23, 2020
MaXhosa is doing them things👌 https://t.co/OmzIPAV3Mm— Stop Gender Based Violence (@wendysofute997) June 23, 2020