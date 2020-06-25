SA's MaXhosa trends after NBA star Dwyane Wade rocks jersey during anti-racism event

Messages of praise have been pouring in for local luxury brand MaXhosa by Laduma Ngxokolo after basketball star Dwyane Wade was seen in a jersey made by the designer.

During a talk about anti-racism, inclusion and diversity in the National Basketball Association (NBA), Wade was seen rocking the R4,700 jersey from the Melo Made range.

The range is a collaboration between MaXhosa and former NBA star Carmelo Anthony.