WATCH | Viral video of Elon Musk having a 'chat' with newborn baby is the cutest thing
A video of Tesla CEO Elon Musk having “a chat” with his newborn son has garnered more than four million views on Twitter. The 15-second video was shared by his mother, Maye Musk.
The SA-born tech mogul can be heard asking his son if he recognises his voice. “Does my voice sound familiar? Who am I? This is your dad speaking. Hello, hello baby, hello baby X.”
At almost two months old, baby X Æ A-12 Musk is already melting millions of hearts on social media as thousands flooded Maye's account with comments to show the newborn some love. Some joked that the baby boy would become a tech genius or engineer like his father.
“Baby thinks stock price is too high,” joked one user, while another wrote, “This is your dad speaking, hello baby x, we have a new mission for you.”
Here's a glimpse into some of the responses:
We heard X already has plans to travel to Pluto.— Flex Seal (@GetFlexSeal) June 23, 2020
Big congrats to the Musk family and Grimes. You're building a better future for the next generations. 💪
I think I speak in the name of everyone in the community when I solemnly declare:— Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) June 22, 2020
Awwww