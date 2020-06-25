Lifestyle

WATCH | Viral video of Elon Musk having a 'chat' with newborn baby is the cutest thing

25 June 2020 - 07:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Elon Musk.
Elon Musk.
Image: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

A video of Tesla CEO Elon Musk having “a chat” with his newborn son has garnered more than four million views on Twitter. The 15-second video was shared by his mother, Maye Musk.

The SA-born tech mogul can be heard asking his son if he recognises his voice. “Does my voice sound familiar? Who am I? This is your dad speaking. Hello, hello baby, hello baby X.”

At almost two months old, baby X Æ A-12 Musk is already melting millions of hearts on social media as thousands flooded Maye's account with comments to show the newborn some love. Some joked that the baby boy would become a tech genius or engineer like his father.

“Baby thinks stock price is too high,” joked one user, while another wrote, “This is your dad speaking, hello baby x, we have a new mission for you.”

Here's a glimpse into some of the responses:

