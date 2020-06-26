How to watch ‘Uyajola 9/9’ and ‘Umndeni’ on your phone

Listen to Umphakathi while you’re cooking, or watch Zodwa Wa Bantu: Uncensored while you’re in bed. In fact, watch all your fave Moja Love shows on your phone using the DStv Now app.

How to watch DStv on your phone

There is no extra cost to watch DStv on your phone, you just need to be a DStv Premium, Compact, Compact Plus or Family subscriber. These are the DStv packages that have the Moja Love channel (DStv Family is R279 per month).

Download the DStv Now app to watch DStv shows on your phone, including Moja Love faves like Uyajola 9/9 and Umndeni. All you need is Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Here’s how it works

Go online to now.dstv.com or download the DStv Now app from the Google Play or Apple App store. Create a username and password OR log in using your DStv details. Go to Live and find the Moja Love channel or go to Catch Up and find something to watch. Start watching!

PLUS, download episodes to watch later

One of the best things about using DStv Now is downloading episodes to watch on your phone. Do it while you’re on Wi-Fi, then watch the episodes later while you’re offline.

If you don’t have access to Wi-Fi, use mobile data while watching DStv via the app. MTN, Vodacom and Telkom all have data bundles for video streaming that are super cost-effective and give you more data to watch videos on your phone.





This article was paid for by DStv Now.