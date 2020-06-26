Lifestyle

WATCH | Dinner with Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi - 'I'm having chicken cos there's no time to beef'

26 June 2020 - 10:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi had fun during a virtual dinner.
Image: Instagram/Zozibini Tunzi

Not many of us can say that they have shared a meal with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, but 11 South Africans were lucky enough to share a virtual dinner with the queen. 

The guests went from being star struck to sharing their recipes with Zozi. The dinner was filled with lots of jokes and laughs, which is on brand with SA’s very own queen who is known for her impeccable sense of humour, among other things.

One of the guests shared that they were having beef and pasta, but another responded, “well I’m having chicken because we don’t have time to beef. A lot is at stake.”

Zozi shared that she wanted to make one of SA’s famous dishes, “chakalaka”, but said she couldn’t find the ingredients. She was joined by Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

Watch the full video below:

