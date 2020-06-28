Art

Cape Town sculptor turns words into art that sparks conversations

Artist Tiago Rodrigues' work is a commentary on existence in society. He tells us more

Who are you?



My name is Tiago Rodrigues. I'm a Cape Town-based artist working mostly in sculpture. My parents emigrated from Portugal and I was born in SA. I completed my BAFA, majoring in sculpture at the Michaelis School of Fine Art in Cape Town in 2016, and since then I've been working as an artist...