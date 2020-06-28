Lockdown has taught me the value of touch, says Colin Farrell
The accomplished actor talks fatherhood, self-isolation and his latest roles in 'Artemis Fowl' and 'The Batman' with Margaret Gardiner
28 June 2020 - 00:00
"The sin isn't in the doing, it's in the being caught."
Colin Farrell ponders the advice his dad once gave him, looking out the window of his Los Angeles home, off into the distance. It's not his soulful eyes that get you, nor the lilting voice that hints at his Irish roots. No, it is the content of his words and the way he uses them that reel you in...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.