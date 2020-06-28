Lockdown has taught me the value of touch, says Colin Farrell

The accomplished actor talks fatherhood, self-isolation and his latest roles in 'Artemis Fowl' and 'The Batman' with Margaret Gardiner

"The sin isn't in the doing, it's in the being caught."



Colin Farrell ponders the advice his dad once gave him, looking out the window of his Los Angeles home, off into the distance. It's not his soulful eyes that get you, nor the lilting voice that hints at his Irish roots. No, it is the content of his words and the way he uses them that reel you in...