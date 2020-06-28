Opinion

'Racism means what the victims of racism decide it means'

White people will always define racism in the kindest or vaguest way possible — but now at least they can't cite the dictionary

A few years ago our firebrand-in-chief, Julius Malema, twisted a bunch of knickers into Victoria's Secret knots by tweeting that black people couldn't be racist. Many members of the non-melanated community were incensed.



Malema's tweet, to hear them tell it, was nothing short of textbook racism. So textbook, in fact, that even the dictionary would back them up. At the time Merriam-Webster defined racism as “the prejudice against someone due to the colour of their skin”...