Movie Review
Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' has much to say about the whitewashing of black history
In this action film, the acclaimed director sets the record straight on African-American participation in the Vietnam War, its legacy and its aftermath at home and abroad
28 June 2020 - 00:00
Spike Lee's Vietnam War adventure Da 5 Bloods is perhaps the director's most ambitious demonstration of his love/hate relationship with the history of his country and the ways in which its cinematic output has reinforced misguided ideologies and factually selective portraits of white heroism.
It's a multilayered piece of positive cinematic revisionism that asks big, difficult and urgent questions about the history of African-Americans not only in US wars but, as always with Lee, in the context of broader US society now...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.