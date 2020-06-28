Movie Review

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' has much to say about the whitewashing of black history

In this action film, the acclaimed director sets the record straight on African-American participation in the Vietnam War, its legacy and its aftermath at home and abroad

Spike Lee's Vietnam War adventure Da 5 Bloods is perhaps the director's most ambitious demonstration of his love/hate relationship with the history of his country and the ways in which its cinematic output has reinforced misguided ideologies and factually selective portraits of white heroism.



It's a multilayered piece of positive cinematic revisionism that asks big, difficult and urgent questions about the history of African-Americans not only in US wars but, as always with Lee, in the context of broader US society now...